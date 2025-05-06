Watch out, NFL, former New York Giants All-Pro Jason Pierre-Paul may want to return to the league in 2025 if a team will give him a chance.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Pierre-Paul revealed that he is in the best shape of his life and ready for a comeback. He is down to 270 lbs and has abs. “I've got abs!” he quipped. “I haven't had abs since my rookie year. So that's how hard of work I'm putting in.”

Pierre-Paul thinks he is moving like he is 24 years old; he is 36 years old. He insists that he has “still got it,” telling TMZ Sports, “Anybody that gives me the opportunity, I'm ready to go and I'm ready to rock right now.”

“Last year, I didn't get a chance to play, which was disappointing,” Pierre-Paul reflected. “Like I said, when people feel like they don't need you, you've gotta show them. I'm in the gym 24/7 with my trainer, and I feel good. I feel like the young 24 [year old] me.”

Pierre-Paul last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He now seems ready to make a return to any team willing to give him a shot.

What Jason Pierre-Paul thinks about the Giants' 2025 first-round pick

If anyone knows what it is like to be an edge rusher in the NFL, it's Pierre-Paul. TMZ also asked him about Abdul Carter — the Giants' first first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — asking legends like Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms to un-retire their jersey numbers.

“Me, personally, this is a business, and I've been thankful enough to be part of this business for 14 years, and yo, you have to prove yourself,” he said.

Still, Pierre-Paul would have an issue with Carter asking if his number was retired. He would want to know why he wants to do it. “Make history; make it legendary. At the end of the day, when you make history, you do it with a number that nobody [ever] did it with,” he explained.

Pierre-Paul was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Giants. During his rookie season, he played in all 16 games and accumulated 4.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles (and recovered two).

His breakout year came in his sophomore season. In 2011, Pierre-Paul logged 16.5 sacks and helped the Giants win their second Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Pierre-Paul was also named to First-team All-Pro as well that season.

Throughout the next six years with the Giants, Pierre-Paul made one more Pro Bowl. Pierre-Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2018 offseason. In 2020, Pierre-Paul made his third Pro Bowl and won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

He has since jumped around between the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and Dolphins since his last season with the Buccaneers.