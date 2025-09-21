The New York Giants could use a boost against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. They are staring down the barrel of a 0-2 hole right now, and another loss could be the end of their season right then and there. One of the players that fans are looking forward to seeing back on the field is left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas is dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him for the first two games of the 2025 season. Against the Chiefs, Thomas is expected to make his season debut. There's only one hurdle left to clear: a pre-game workout to determine if he's clear to play in Week 3.

“Giants LT Andrew Thomas (foot) will work out pregame to be sure but is planning to make season debut vs. Chiefs on Sunday night,” Garofolo reported. “This is the expectation for the #Giants heading into tonight’s game. A big boost to their offensive line if all goes according to plan.”

Article Continues Below

Thomas was the Giants' first-round pick in 2020. Despite his team's struggles, the left tackle has consistently been one of the bright spots in New York. However, injuries have been the Giants star's kryptonite: he's missed 20 games over the last few years. The Giants are 3-17 in that time period.

Last season, Thomas was sidelined due to a lingering foot issue since Week 6. He underwent a Lisfranc surgery to repair his foot, ending his season prematurely. Last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys showcased how much the Giants missed Thomas: left tackle James Hudson committed four penalties in a single drive, leading to him being benched.

With the Giants' offensive line struggles and a Jaxson Dart debut imminent, it's important for the team to have its offensive line as healthy as possible. For now, though, Thomas will be protecting Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is coming off a career-best performance against the Cowboys in a close loss.