The New York Giants were forced to start a backup option at left tackle on Sunday as Andrew Thomas continues to work his way back from a Lisfranc foot injury. However, that player was quickly benched in the first quarter after he was penalized four times on the same drive.

James Hudson, who is 26 years old, was flagged for two unnecessary roughing calls and two false starts, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. It might just be the ugliest drive for any player in league history.

“Wild: Giants OT James Hudson was penalized FOUR times on one possession. 15-yard unnecessary roughness, 5-yard false start, 15-yard unnecessary roughness, 5-yard false start.”

One of the unnecessary roughness calls looked like Hudson just slapped a Dallas Cowboys defender without even trying to block him. It was just a careless move from the Giants' offensive lineman that cost the offense 15 yards on the play.

#Giants OL James Hudson with a new method on how to pay offensive line (yes, he was penalized)pic.twitter.com/016doDk5KK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025

The number of penalties called on Andrew Thomas' backup forced the Giants to go on a bizarrely long drive, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports. New York actually recorded more yards than what is actually on the field because of it, and lasted nearly nine full minutes.

“[The] Giants gained 110 yards, and Russell Wilson threw for 95 yards, and they had to kick a field goal from the 20-yard line! An 8:49 drive!”

After the drive, enough was enough, and the Giants' head coach Brian Daboll finally benched Hudson. New York put in rookie offensive tackle Marcus Mbow to begin the second drive of the game, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. It's safe to say that Hudson likely won't see the field for the remainder of the game.

“Rookie Marcus Mbow in at LT for Hudson on the second drive.”

Despite all of the errors, the Giants managed to take a 6-0 lead over the Cowboys to end the first quarter. The team is attempting to right the ship after suffering an ugly 21-6 Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.