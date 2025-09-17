On Sunday, the New York Giants lost a thriller of a game to the Dallas Cowboys in overtime by a score of 40-37. Despite the heartbreaking loss, it was still a much improved performance for the Giants' offense, which saw quarterback Russell Wilson throw for nearly 500 yards in the defeat.

Still, there have been growing calls from the fanbase for rookie Jaxson Dart, who had an elite showing during preseason this year, to take over the starting job sooner rather than later, and on Wednesday, the Giants got a positive injury update that could ultimately accelerate the Dart decision down the line.

“(Giants head coach Brian) Daboll said Andrew Thomas will take a good amount of reps in today’s practice. Daboll said he’s encouraged with where Thomas is at. Giants aren’t in full pads today, as they had been for the first two Wednesdays of the season,” reported Dan Duggan of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Andrew Thomas is arguably the Giants' best player on the offensive line, one who the team is desperately hoping to get back from the injury that sidelined him down the stretch of last season.

ESPN has speculated that the Giants could be waiting on the offensive line to be shored up–with Thomas back in uniform–before throwing Dart out into the fire.

An interesting Giants team

In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants' defense did relatively well in containing Jayden Daniels, but it was their offense that was unable to get anything going.

Week 2 against the Cowboys was the polar opposite of that, as Russell Wilson had his best game in several years and Malik Nabers torched the Dallas secondary, but the Giants were unable to get enough stops down the stretch to secure the win.

In Week 3, the Giants will look to put together the best of both worlds when they host the Kansas City Chiefs, who will come in hungry after an 0-2 start of their own to open up the season. That game is slated to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET from the Meadowlands.