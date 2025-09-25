The Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants battle it out at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The news headline of the week is that rookie Jaxson Dart is replacing Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for Week 4, and probably for the near future.

Dart will be going up against the Los Angeles Chargers' gritty defense that has played well in their 3-0 start. However, the Bolts do have some fatal flaws that could benefit Dart in his Giants debut. A lot of eyes will be on this contest to see if Dart could be what turns the page for this franchise.

Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has been with head coach Jim Harbaugh since Michigan, is one of the top assistant coaches in the NFL right now. He has changed the culture of the Bolts' defense and has them playing lights out. Minter recently spoke to the media about facing the rookie this Sunday.

“It's a great challenge. Sometimes rookies they come in, he seems to have a lot of confidence and moxie. I don't think he'll be intimidated by any means. We expect a great challenge from not only Jaxson but the rest of their offense.”

Minter also added that not having fim on a player “can be an unknown.” Although there is some film on Dart from preseason.

The Chargers' defense can not allow explosive plays. That is what hurts them the most so far this season is big plays. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos made some big plays to keep them in the games against the Chargers in Weeks 1 and 3. The defense does a great job of ruining an offense's game plan, but that forces opponents to go big. That can backfire on the Bolts, and that will be a focus for them on Sunday against Dart, who seems to be a rising playmaker.

As for Dart, he will aim to play mistake-free football. If he gives the Giants an opportunity to score points on most possessions without turning the ball over, this contest will be close.