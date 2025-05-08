The New York Giants drafted edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants decided to load up on the defensive line to become one of the top threats at rushing the quarterback. Mel Kiper likes what the Giants did in the draft.

A few weeks after the draft, NY provided an injury update to one of their free-agent signings. Edge rusher Victor Dimukeje signed with the Giants after playing four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. However, during offseason workouts, Dimukeje tore his pectoral muscle and is slated to miss serious time. The former defensive standout at Duke would have been a backup to one of the three starters at the edge position.

Dimukeje has not had a successful NFL career so far, but he has been an elite special-teams player and ad a career high of four sacks in 2023. The former Duke star has 67 career tackles (42 solo), four sacks (all from 2023), two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection. His injury time frame is up in the air, but if he is able to return to the Giants, he will give them needed depth in a valuable position while making plays on special teams.

Carter is expected to make his NFL statement right away. He will share the field with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. It is too early to tell, but if all three are on the field together, you could see them move around a ton. Thibodeaux and Burns are the same size and weight, whereas Carter is just a few inches smaller.

New York will have the ability to have threats from both sides of the offensive line, who are able to rush the QB. Generating big plays and sacking the QB is what changes the game. If the Giants can become great at forcing the opposing QB out of the pocket while not allowing the big play, they could form a very good defense.