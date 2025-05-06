The snooty old-timers bristled over the notion that New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter could wear No. 56, or perhaps don the No. 11 jersey. However, a Penn State source told ESPN about Carter’s leadership.

Carter, who played outside linebacker before shifting to defensive end last fall, racked up 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in the 2024 season. His college stands by him as an impressive player, but maybe not the Alpha-type leader, according to espn.com.

“He's a pretty special talent,” said a Penn State source. “I don't know if he'll be a leader, but he's definitely going to do things the right way. His personality will fit right in there.”

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter ready to rock

There’s no doubt the Giants think they have something special in Carter. He better be good, because the Giants passed up a chance to get Ashton Jeanty, who could be an elite running back in the NFL. What would be ironic about that is the Giants passed up on re-signing Saquon Barkley last year. All Barkley did was lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl title.

Easy come, easy go, as George Strait once sang.

Carter brings an attitude of enthusiasm to the situation, according to giants.com.

“We're going to be dominant,” Carter said. “It's going to be dope just getting to know those guys as a person. Getting to know them as men. And then getting closer as teammates. And then once we get on the field together, just wreak havoc.

“It's really just a blessing. It's an opportunity. I just want to take full advantage of it, celebrate this moment with my family. They helped me get here. I wouldn't be here without them, all the sacrifices they've made. I'm at a loss for words, just really blessed, and I'm just thankful.”

It’s interesting that not everybody is completely sold on Carter. Greg Bedard on his Patriots Podcast said Carter doesn’t look quite the same as a guy he’s constantly compared to: Micah Parsons.

“I know their measurables are close, but Abdul Carter seems smaller to me,” Bedard said. “I do wonder how much he wants to defend the run. There are question marks about him.

“But his film is pretty spectacular. He’s definitely going to make an impact in the NFL. But is he a three-down guy (like Parsons)? Or is he a one-trick pony where he wants to rush that passer and that’s it?”

Carter is projected for 15.5 sacks over his first three seasons, according to a post on X by Seth Walder.

The model sees Abdul Carter as the clear-cut No. 1 pass rusher in this class, which is no surprise, but it actually likes Carter quite a bit less than it liked Dallas Turner a year ago.