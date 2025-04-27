The New York Giants have had an exciting 2025 NFL offseason. New York has completely revamped its quarterback room and added playmakers on both sides of the football. Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, the Giants are receiving praise from national analysts.

ESPN's Mel Kiper handed out draft grades in an article published on Sunday. Kiper reassured Giants fans that the future looks bright after landing some talented players.

“Giants fans should feel a lot better about their favorite team's future,” Kiper wrote. “I liked what the team did Thursday night, getting edge rusher Abdul Carter early and then trading up to take QB Jaxson Dart. Carter is a special talent who finished as my No. 2 overall prospect. He could be an instant star, boosting a pass rush that already is the strength of the roster. And while I graded Shedeur Sanders higher than Dart, it's clear Daboll and Schoen disagreed.”

Kiper also noted Dart may not have an electric rookie season, but that could be a good thing. He believes that sitting on the bench behind Russell Wilson could help Dart learn the NFL game before being thrust into action.

The Giants also made a handful of impressive picks outside of the first round.

Kiper praised New York for adding “do-it-all” defensive tackle Darius Alexander, running back Cam Skattebo, and tackle Marcus Mbow.

New York certainly looks like a better football team after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Did Giants' impressive draft haul buy Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen more time?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen entered the offseason on the hot seat.

The situation was so bad at the beginning of 2025 that Giants owner John Mara had to explain why he did not fire the pair following the 2024 season.

Now the situation feels completely different surrounding the Giants.

It is clear that Mara demanded that his team do whatever it takes to find a new quarterback before the 2025 season. Schoen left no stone unturned.

The Giants added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency in addition to drafting Dart. They also apparently offered a blockbuster trade to the Titans for the first overall pick, only to be rebuffed.

It is safe to assume that Mara is pleased with the approach Schoen and company took. The results may not be great this fall, but they did everything they could to satisfy their owner's demands.

Pair that with an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft and Daboll and Schoen may not be in as much danger.

It will be fascinating to see how the Giants perform on the field later this fall.