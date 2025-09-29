Jaxson Dart didn’t make his first NFL win about himself. He made it about Russell Wilson. After the New York Giants’ 21-18 upset of the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers, the rookie quarterback took a beat in the postgame to credit the veteran he just replaced.

“Obviously want to give a big shoutout to Russ. I know this week probably wasn't the easiest thing, but he handled it like a professional and just was a mentor for me, so obviously just have a ton of respect for him.” Dart said (h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team).

Making his first start after head coach Brian Daboll benched Wilson, Dart opened with a 15-yard keeper for six and kept the offense on schedule in a game the Giants controlled for long stretches. He finished 13-for-20 for 111 yards with a touchdown, plus 54 on the ground, and that early score, a workmanlike line that fit the moment more than any box-score flex. New York improved to 1-3; the Chargers fell to 3-1.

Dart’s debut wasn’t without turbulence. A booth spotter sent him to the medical tent for a concussion check in the third quarter, and Russell Wilson briefly took two snaps, a quick reminder of how swiftly roles can flip in this league. Dart cleared protocol and returned, then helped close the door late as the Giants leaned on the run game and timely defense to salt it away.

The context matters. New York turned to a first-round pick after a 0-3 start, and Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, responded the way veterans are supposed to. He accepted the benching publicly, vowed to stay ready, and poured into the rookie during a chaotic week at the facility. Dart echoed that vibe at the podium, framing the night as a step for the team, not a dethroning.

As for what’s next: the Giants will have to build an offense around what Dart does best, movement throws, designed keepers, and rhythm reads, while they manage injuries and clean up red-zone execution. And with Russell Wilson backing him, that might be the most encouraging piece of the whole night. The Giants needed a spark. They got one, plus a blueprint for how to carry it into October.