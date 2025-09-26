Even six years after retiring, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is still hearing it from Philadelphia Eagles fans, most recently at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Manning participated in the Ryder Cup: Celebrity All-Star Match with SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost. While he was on the green, a couple of Eagles fans could be heard yelling, “Go Birds!” while another booed him.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP then seemingly laughed. It is unclear if he heard the Eagles chant or if something else amused him. If nothing else, he is used to being heckled by fans from the City of Brotherly Love.

Giants legend Eli Manning's career against the Philadelphia Eagles

Throughout his 16-year career in the NFL, Manning played the Eagles 31 times. He was 10-23 against his division rivals, his worst record against one of the Giants' NFC East foes. That includes two playoff losses to the Eagles in 2007 and 2009.

His last win against the Eagles was in Week 9 of the 2016 NFL season. Manning and the Giants made the playoffs that year, and the Eagles were one of their 11 victories. They later lost by five points to the Eagles in Week 16. Manning threw 63 passes in the loss.

Earlier in his career, Manning played his first snaps in the NFL against the Eagles in 2004. The penultimate game of his career was also against the Eagles, which the Giants lost in overtime.

Now, Manning is several years into his retirement. He hung it up after the 2019 season. The Giants moved forward with his successor, Daniel Jones, who was later benched and released during the 2024 season. Jones is now the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning did not make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2024. However, he is a two-time Super Bowl MVP, so hopefully, he eventually makes it in.

His Chad Powers sketch from Eli's Places went viral years ago. Now, Glen Powell and Michael Waldron created a fictionalized series based on the concept. It will premiere the first two episodes on Hulu on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.