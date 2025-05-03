The New York Giants made headlines during the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Jaxson Dart, a promising rookie quarterback out of Ole Miss. While many fans speculated he might compete for the starting job immediately, the organization has made it clear. Dart will not be rushed. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently revealed that Dart will sit for “an extended period.”

“The stage is set for Jaxson Dart to sit an extended period.”@JFowlerESPN on the Giants' plan for Jaxson Dart ahead of rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/JDU9lULNB7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The plan mirrors the blueprints Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll helped implement in Buffalo with Josh Allen. According to Schoen, Dart will be evaluated in various practice scenarios, some unplanned, to test his instincts and composure. Dart is expected to receive reps with the third team, gradually working his way up as the season progresses.

Veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston were brought in not just to compete, but to guide. Wilson's attention to detail and Super Bowl pedigree make him a valuable mentor. Meanwhile, Winston, a former first-round pick, brings insight from both highs and lows of an NFL career.

“They feel like they can win games with just capable, turnover-free quarterback play,” Fowler added in his report.

This conservative approach allows the Giants to develop Dart's skills while leaning on the experience of Wilson, who is expected to start Week One, and Winston, who projects as the backup. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, both with deep developmental backgrounds, will oversee Dart's growth throughout the offseason.

The New York franchise understands that grooming a rookie quarterback is a marathon, not a sprint. With veterans ahead of him and a coaching staff committed to his long-term success, Dart is in a prime environment to eventually thrive.

As the Giants gear up for minicamp, fans should expect to see Dart learning from the sidelines, absorbing knowledge, and waiting for the right moment. The stage is set– and so is the plan.