It may be true that Jaxson Dart is living the dream with the New York Giants. But there is skepticism about the decision to trade up to get him. However, Lane Kiffin got real on the potential of Dart’s pairing with Malik Nabers.

The Ole Miss head coach said he believes Dart will hit the ground running with his new teammate, according to nypost.com.

“I think he’ll work so hard from Day 1 with (Nabers),” Kiffin said. “And he’ll fly to wherever he is in the offseason to work with him and get down their throws and timing and everything. They’ll be an amazing pair for a long time to come.”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart starts with an advantage

Not many NFL teams have a receiver like Nabers. As a rookie, he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards with seven touchdowns. he finished fifth in the AP offensive rookie of the year voting, showing how tough the field was in 2024. Jayden Daniels won the award, followed by Brock Bowers, Bo Nix, and Brian Thomas.

The Giants took a big leap with Dart, declining the chance to take Shedeur Sanders as their quarterback of the future. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the organization did plenty of homework, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We went through an extensive process, and we moved up for Jaxson,” Schoen said. “At the end of the day, when we went through the process and we ranked them, this is how we had them ranked. Jaxson, we felt the value matched up with where we were.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team liked Dart best.

“Yeah, I'd say we had good meetings with all the guys that came in here on 30 visits,” Daboll said. “Quarterback meetings were productive, and we're happy with (quarterback) Jaxson (Dart).”

Now the question pivots to when will Dart take over. With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the picture, it remains to be seen. For now, it’s Wilson, according to usatoday.com.

Speaking after Round 1 of the draft, Daboll’s finger pointed firmly in the direction of Wilson.

“Russ will be our starter, and that's how it will be once we get started here in the spring,” Daboll said. “The process of developing a quarterback is just that. So we're going to do everything we can to develop him and bring him along.”

Therefore, Dart will have to earn it. But there are plenty of folks who think it will come sooner as opposed to later.