The New York Giants' 2025 struggles continued earlier this week with a largely uncompetitive road loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The loss dropped the Giants' record this season to an abysmal 2-11, with the team allowing Patriots quarterback Drake Maye do just about whatever he wanted on the field.

One person who is continuing to struggle this year is first round draft pick, pass rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State, who was sidelined for the first series of this game due to disciplinary reasons, and has had other incidents of the team disciplining him this year as well.

Recently, Giants legend Lawrence Taylor had a stern warning for Carter as his career progresses.

“Wake up,” said Taylor, per the New York Post, via John Fennelly of GiantsWire. “This is what you worked for, this is where you want to be, so now you're there… Let's wake up.”

“Don't let your teammates down over bulls–t!” Taylor added. “If you can’t tell your coach what's going on and why you can't be at practice, then it's bulls–t.”

Overall, it's been a disappointing rookie season so far for Carter, who has just 1.5 sacks on the campaign up to this point.

Taylor also spoke on Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, who are mentors for Carter on the team.

“Those two guys need to talk to No. 51 and get him straight and say, ‘Hey, you gotta get your priorities right.' Simple as that. I don't know what else to say to him. But he's gotta get his priorities right,” Taylor said. “There's no reason not to hustle, there's no reason not to be at practice, there's no reason not to play your ass off when you're out there if you're trying to make a name for yourself, as I was.”

The Giants will next take the field on December 14 against the Washington Commanders.