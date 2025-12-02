Monday Night Football couldn't have started any worse for the New York Giants. The New England Patriots built an astonishing 30-7 lead early featuring a botched Giants field goal. But the overall effort left Brian Burns furious.

The star edge rusher was seen showing his frustration by ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan.

“The entire Giants team is in the locker room. Brian Burns, seemingly furious at what he just saw, sitting on the bench by himself for a couple minutes,” Raanan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Nobody seems to be taking the team's struggles this season harder than the veteran edge rusher.”

Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic even caught the moment — snapping this picture through her press box seat.

Did Giants make it a game against the Patriots?

No one scored during the third quarter, not even through a field goal try.

New York managed to slice the lead to 15 — off some creativity featuring Devin Singletary.

New York gets clever with the play design for Devin Singletary's TD

Quarterback Jaxson Dart then fired this two-point conversion touchdown pass to cut down the Patriots lead at Gillette Stadium.

Jaxson Dart scrambles and fires a perfect throw to complete the 2-point conversion

Still, the Giants endured inconsistent moments and one scary special teams injury involving Gunner Olszewski. He went into the medical tent after Christian Elliss drilled him during the second quarter — forcing the fumble in the process.

Burns managed to grab two tackles with one solo stop before the end of the game. Zaire Barnes led NYG with six solo stops and 11 tackles total. Paulson Adebo grabbed 10 tackles (team-high eight solo stops) from his cornerback spot.

The Giants also briefly went without top draft pick Abdul Carter, who sat out the opening drive due a coach's decision.