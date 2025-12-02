The New York Giants saw tension rise on Monday night when rookie linebacker Abdul Carter reacted to his benching during the first quarter of the game vs. the New England Patriots with a strong, NSFW message online.

The Giants kept Carter on the sideline for the entire first quarter, and interim head coach Mike Kafka later called it a coach’s decision. Speculation grew during the game as fans questioned why the team’s top defensive draft pick was benched again. The former Penn State standout addressed the situation on his X (formerly known as Twitter) with a late-night post from his verified profile, sharing the message below.

“Stop slandering my name real sh*t! & if you believe that bs you stupid!”

The post came soon after reports confirmed the benching was disciplinary, tied to missing part of a required team responsibility. The situation added to a concerning pattern for the rookie, who has now been disciplined twice in the last three games under Kafka as he tries to establish accountability within the locker room.

The absence on the field proved costly. The Patriots jumped out to a 17-0 lead before the Giants could even settle in. Carter returned in the second quarter and recorded a sack, but the team never recovered from the early deficit. With only 1.5 sacks this season and the Giants sitting at 2-11, questions around his development continue to grow.

As the season unravels, the Giants must determine how to manage discipline, growth, and expectations for a player drafted to anchor their future but is now facing heavy scrutiny both on and off the field.