Quarterback Jameis Winston has been one of the few fun storylines in a brutal New York Giants season. After his wild touchdown catch against the Lions in Week 12, he revealed he texted old roommate Dak Prescott to congratulate him on becoming the Cowboys’ all-time leading passer, and Dak fired back a message praising Winston’s grab. It was a rare feel-good moment in a 2-11 campaign defined more by chaos than highlights.

According to ESPN, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is now targeting a Week 15 return from his shoulder injury coming out of the bye. The Giants chose to sit him for three games plus the off week instead of putting him on injured reserve, hoping the extra rest would let him finish the season while still saving a roster spot.

Even though New York has almost nothing to play for in the standings, Thibodeaux absolutely does: his 2026 fifth-year option is set at roughly $14.75 million, and how he looks down the stretch could directly influence whether the front office views him as an early extension candidate or a “wait and see” case.

That’s why his return in a lost year still matters. The Giants need to know if Thibodeaux can come back healthy, consistently win one-on-one matchups, and look like the long-term centerpiece of their pass rush instead of just a splash-play guy.

These last few games are effectively a live audition for both sides: Thibodeaux is trying to justify big-money security, and the Giants are trying to decide whether to lock in a premium pass rusher now or let the price ride.

At the same time, the organization is juggling another delicate situation with rookie linebacker Abdul Carter. After his second disciplinary benching in three weeks, GM Joe Schoen publicly defended him, stressing that Carter is only 21, fully understands the expectations, and is learning how to be a pro under New York’s microscope. Schoen framed it as part of a bumpy but normal development curve, not a reason to give up on a top-three pick.

For a franchise staring at another reset, what Thibodeaux shows after his return, how quickly Carter matures, and how steady veterans like Winston remain in the room will go a long way in determining which pieces are truly part of the Giants’ next competitive core.