There's no relief for the weary as the New York Giants absorbed their seventh straight loss on Monday after being outclassed by the New England Patriots, 33-15, at Gillette Stadium.

Drake Maye went to work in the first half, giving the Patriots a comfortable lead at the break, 31-7. The Giants never recovered from there and fell to 2-11, including 0-8 on the road.

While Maye was feasting early, Abdul Carter found himself in an awkward situation once again. He was benched in the first quarter due to disciplinary reasons, marking the second time it happened for the rookie linebacker. He was also benched in the first series against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

When asked about the concerning matter, the 22-year-old Carter waxed poetic.

“S*** happens,” said Carter in a video posted by SNY.

“I ain't going to get into detail, s*** happens. You asked me the same question. I just answered.”

It has been a challenging campaign for the third overall pick. After a standout career at Penn State, he has largely struggled in his transition to the NFL, although he has shown that he has the physical tools to be an impactful defender.

He logged two solo tackles and one sack against the Patriots. The former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year has 17 solo tackles in 13 games.

While it's understandable that Carter was frustrated, fans must be increasingly worried about his mindset and fit with the squad. At this point, any sort of negative energy is the last thing the Giants need.