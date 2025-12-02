The New York Giants offered little resistance in a demoralizing loss to the New England Patriots in prime time. New York fell to 2-11 on the season with the 33-15 Monday Night Football defeat. The Patriots dominated the game from start to finish, holding the Giants’ offense to 239 total yards while Drake Maye torched the defense.

Monday night’s game couldn't have gone much worse for New York. In addition to the ugly loss, the Giants suffered several injuries. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Gunner Olszewski both left the field and didn't return after taking big hits. And first-round rookie Abdul Carter didn’t play on the opening drive as he was reportedly disciplined for the second time in three weeks.

After the game, Brian Burns stood up for his teammate when asked about Carter’s second benching. “I think it's just an honest mistake. He's human. He makes mistakes. At the end of the day, he does have to be a pro, he does have to take accountability, which he did for what happened,” Burns said, per SNY Giants Videos. “I'm just trying to help him be the best he can and try to help him through his rookie campaign, that's all.”

Brian Burns supports Abdul Carter after latest Giants loss

Article Continues Below

While Burns provided a thoughtful take on the first-year defender’s sudden disciplinary problems, fans may not love Carter’s response. The rookie brushed off a question about his benching by saying, “Sh-t happens.” When pressed on why the coaching staff sat him for two of the last three opening drives Carter seemingly grew frustrated. “I ain’t going to get into detail, sh-t happens. You asked me the same question. I just answered,” he said.

Maye led the Patriots on a 12-play, 49-yard field goal drive on the opening possession. By halftime, the Patriots were up 30-7.

Burns showed his frustration with the Giants’ effort by remaining on the sideline while the rest of the team went to the locker room. The Pro Bowl pass rusher sat on the bench by himself for several minutes appearing deeply troubled by New York’s performance.

The Giants were outmatched by a superior Patriots team Monday. New York lost its seventh straight game. The team is now tied with the Titans for the most losses (11) in the NFL through 13 weeks.