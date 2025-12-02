The New York Giants are reeling after another ugly loss. New York is 2-11 on the season and has already pressed the panic button by firing head coach Brian Daboll. That decisions has created plenty of questions, which the team's general manager was forced to answer for on Tuesday.

Giants GM Joe Schoen explained why head coach Brian Daboll was fired during a recent interview.

“Yeah I understand the question there,” Schoen replied, when asked why Daboll was fired but Schoen was not despite coming in together. “Again… my hand's in it just like [Daboll's] is. Ownership made a decision to move on. I'm going to do what I can to control what I can control, and that's support [interim head coach Mike Kafka] moving forward. I wish [Daboll] nothing but the best and we're going to do everything we can to get this franchise back to where it should be.”

New York decided to fire Daboll back in November after an epic collapse against Chicago.

The questions about Schoen surviving that move are fair considering the pair came to New York as a package deal. The fact that Schoen survived suggests that Giants ownership may view the team's issue is coaching and not a lack of talent.

It will be interesting to see who the Giants eventually hire to replace Daboll this offseason.

Joe Schoen explains why the Giants benched Abdul Carter

That's not the only sensitive subject that Schoen was asked about on Tuesday.

Schoen explained why the rookie edge rusher was benched during the same interview.

“[Carter is] smart and understands the magnitude of his actions and also understands what it means to be a pro,” Daboll said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “These kids are 21 years old and they're thrust in the spotlight in New York City. It's not always going to be perfect.”

Carter was benched for the first drive against the Patriots but later entered the game. The rookie only said “s*** happens” when asked about the situation after the game.

New York needs to survive the regular season without more controversy. Then they can reload during the offseason.

The Giants are on their bye in Week 14. They will have extra time to prepare for their Week 15 showdown with the Commanders.