Jaxson Dart did not hold back on the idea of being less aggressive on offense following the New York Giants' matchup against the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Dart is going through the ups and downs of being a rookie quarterback, recently coming out of concussion protocol. He has shown flashes of brilliance with his dual-threat ability, giving New York a chance to be competitive in some games. However, they have been unable to keep up with New England in this matchup.

Dart wasn't seeing his usual spots of comfort as the New England defense made life difficult for him, even taking some tough hits throughout the game. He completed 17 passes out of 24 attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown while adding four rushes for 20 yards.

Dart reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Connor Hughes. He is not going to let the defensive intensity from opponents scare him from being aggressive himself, no matter the risk of injury.

“This is football. I’m going to get hit (…) We’re not playing soccer,” he said. “I play this game aggressive. I’m not going to change.”

“This is football. I’m going to get hit (…) We’re not playing soccer.” #Giants QB Jaxson Dart said he wouldn’t do anything different on the massive hit he took on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/X9S3SXhLLw — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 2, 2025

How Jaxson Dart, Giants played against Patriots

Article Continues Below

It's clear the Jaxson Dart will maintain full confidence in his ability to be aggressive. Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough as the Giants lost 33-15 to the Patriots.

New England torched New York throughout the first half. The former put up 17 points in the first quarter before adding 13 more in the second. The Giants scored touchdowns in the second and fourth periods but were unable to spark a true rally amidst the adversity.

Devin Singletary was a solid bright spot in this matchup, getting 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown while making three catches for 34 yards. Darius Slayton had his moment as well, recording two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Wan'Dale Robinson caught seven passes for 34 yards.

New York has a 2-11 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC East Division standings. They trail the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at last place. They are behind the New Orleans Saints and the Commanders.

The Giants will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Commanders on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.