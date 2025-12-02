The New York Giants endured another difficult outing on Monday night, falling 33-15 to the New England Patriots for their seventh straight loss. As Drake Maye guided the Patriots to a commanding 31-7 halftime lead, the Giants' defensive woes were compounded by internal issues involving high-profile rookie Abdul Carter.

For the second time in just three weeks, the talented linebacker was benched for the opening drive due to disciplinary reasons, a pattern that first emerged against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

Carter made no apologies for the situation post-game, telling reporters “s*** happens” and dismissing further questions about the incident. His visible frustration and curt two-word explanation did little to quell concerns regarding his maturity during a disastrous 2-11 campaign.

However, the front office is not ready to hit the panic button just yet. General Manager Joe Schoen addressed the situation publicly, attempting to shield the young defender from mounting criticism regarding his attitude, as noticed by Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

Schoen insisted that Carter is a smart player who fully comprehends the magnitude of his actions and what it takes to be a professional. The GM highlighted the human element of the sport, noting that these athletes are only 21 years old and are forced to adapt quickly to the intense scrutiny of playing in the New York City spotlight. Schoen concluded that the development path for rookies is rarely a straight line and admitted that the process is not always going to be perfect.

The recurring nature of these decisions, confirmed as the coach's decisions by reports from the sideline, suggests a disconnect that needs resolving. While Carter showed flashes of his potential with a sack and two tackles against New England, his consistency remains an issue.

Data from Pro Football Focus illustrates a player with elite physical tools but poor execution in certain areas. While he holds a respectable 75.0 pass-rush grade, he sits near the bottom of the league at 105th out of 112 linebackers with a troubling 47.1 grade in run defense.

As the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter carries heavy expectations. The Giants need him to match his raw talent with professional discipline to ensure he becomes the franchise pillar they drafted him to be.