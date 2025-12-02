The New York Giants suffered an ugly 33-15 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Jaxson Dart returned for the Week 13 matchup after missing two games with a concussion. However, the overmatched Giants could do little against a dominant Patriots team, losing their seventh straight game.

New York struggled in all phases but the special teams unit had a particularly rough outing. Younghoe Koo completely whiffed on a field goal attempt, kicking the turf a foot in front of the ball. The miss led to holder Jamie Gillan getting blown up by Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Gunner Olszewski took a vicious helmet-to-helmet shot on a kickoff return. The Giants' specialist lost the ball on the play as he appeared to go limp following the hit. Olszewski was helped off the field and into the medical tent for evaluation.

Giants drop to 2-11 with MNF beatdown

However, the Patriots’ punishing blows were not limited to special teamers. Jaxson Dart was whacked on the sideline, starting a scuffle. However, New England knocked Dart around all night. The Patriots only recorded two sacks but registered seven quarterback hits.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. also absorbed a brutal shot. The Giants running back took a frightening hit to the side of his head on a fourth-quarter carry. Tracy needed to be carted off the field.

The Patriots dished out a pounding on Monday night. New England dominated New York from start to finish, winning the turnover and time of possession battles. The Patriots held the Giants’ offense to just 239 total yards and led 30-7 entering the fourth quarter. The Giants fell to 2-11 with the prime-time defeat, tying the Titans for the most losses in football.

HiMNameIsJC wrote:

‘That was painful to watch”

All-22 commented:

“Absolutely brutal game for NY. So much for having a loaded defense”

Article Continues Below

WillimeshKO added:

“The Giants being 5–25 in their last 30 is so bad it should come with a parental advisory label.”

Mets Batflip wrote:

“2-11. Onto the bye week. Fire Joe Schoen for the love of God please.”

EKOMS commented:

“Sell the team, move out of MetLife.”

OTB added:

“Clean the house”

Mike Marion wrote:

“They suck worse than the jets”

dave floen commented:

“Giants wont win another game this season….2 and 15 season on horizon”