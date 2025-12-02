While the New York Giants muddled through a lifeless loss to the Patriots, Eli Manning and others had fun at the kick whiff. But what exactly happened on that Younghoe Koo botched effort?

Allow him to explain, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“Yes, we were all Jaxson Dart. In fairness to Younghoe Koo, the #Giants’ kicker told reporters after the game he pulled up because the ball was moving. That wasn’t just a flubbed kick.”

What a lame explanation. Let’s dig a little deeper.

Giants K Younghoe Koo didn’t seem to own the moment

OK. I’m sorry. So, the ball was moving? There are two options for Koo.

Option 1: Kick the ball anyway. Maybe it gets through the goalposts, looking like a helicopter on the way. Maybe it misses badly.

Option 2: Don’t kick the ball. Stop your foot in the turf.

Option 1 provides maybe a 30% chance of a successful kick. Option 2 provides a zero-percent chance of a successful kick.

Option 1 gives his team a chance to win. Option 2 means the holder has to scramble with zero receiving options. It’s just a bad look overall for Koo.

The eight-year veteran kicked one game for the Falcons before they had seen enough. The Giants gave him a shot back in early November. Since then, he had gone 4 for 4 in field goal attempts before the Monday Night Football disaster.

Officially, Koo is still 4 for 4 with the Giants. But there needs to be an asterisk on that. He deserves a miss for that effort.

Here’s what Koo had to say, according to nypost.com.

“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,” Koo said. “I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it.

“[Holder] Jamie [Gillan] did a good job of catching it and putting it back,” Koo said, “but, at that point, it was too late.”

Come on, dude.