The New York Giants' nightmarish season continued on Monday as they lost their seventh straight game after bowing to the New England Patriots, 33-15, at Gillette Stadium.

They fell to 2-11 and remained winless in eight assignments on the road, as Drake Maye carved them up like leftover turkey.

Perhaps no play encapsulated the Giants' endless misfortunes more than their botched kick in the second quarter. With the Patriots leading, 17-7, Younghoe Koo lined up for a 47-yard field goal attempt. His cleat, however, got caught in the turf and failed to kick the ball. Jamie Gillan tried to run with it but was tackled by Jeremiah Pharms for a 13-yard sack.

NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and popular actor Danny DeVito had similar reactions to the botched play on the “ManningCast.”

“I have not seen that ever!” said the elder Manning.

“I've never seen that. I've never seen that,” echoed DeVito.

For good measure, the younger Manning, who starred for the Giants from 2004 to 2019, added: “I've never seen that. I've never seen that.”

Just to be clear, none of them have seen that.

Peyton Manning: "I have not seen that… EVER!" Danny DeVito: "I've never seen that. I've never seen that." Eli Manning: "I've never seen that. I've never seen that." 🏈🎙️ #NFL #MNF https://t.co/ocb2aLJ9Js pic.twitter.com/EgZ4ZAcj0c — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2025

It must be difficult for the 44-year-old Manning to see his former team's anemic campaigns over the years, especially since he led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles. Incidentally, they beat the Patriots for those pair of championships.

Since Manning's departure, the Giants have only been to the playoffs twice.

This is the part where it is seemingly mandated to mention that DeVito is not related to former Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. It felt like that needed to be said.