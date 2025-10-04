The New York Giants’ worst fears regarding Malik Nabers’ injury have now been confirmed. What initially appeared to be a season-ending knee issue has turned into an extensive recovery process, though one that team doctors remain optimistic about.

Nabers, who suffered the injury during the Giants’ 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to undergo surgery this week to repair multiple injuries.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Giants WR Malik Nabers is expected to undergo surgery this week for a torn ACL and a torn meniscus, while also allowing a partially torn labrum and turf toe to heal.

Doctors considered operating on his shoulder as well, but ultimately decided against it. Sources added that this procedure will give Nabers a chance to finally be fully healthy, something he hasn’t experienced since high school.

Even before last week’s injury, Nabers had been playing through multiple ailments, including shoulder and toe issues that dated back to his LSU days.

The 22-year-old wideout had already missed portions of practice this season, but his toughness and explosiveness kept him among the league’s most productive receivers.

He recorded 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns before the injury, following up a record-setting rookie campaign of 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Nabers’ latest injury occurred as he attempted to haul in a deep pass down the right sideline against the Chargers. He immediately grabbed his right leg upon landing, and medical staff quickly ruled him out.

MRI results confirmed the ACL and meniscus damage, leading to the decision for immediate surgery.

While the timing is devastating, doctors expect Nabers to be ready for the start of next season’s training camp. His rehabilitation plan will focus on rebuilding knee strength while addressing his lingering upper-body and foot injuries.

The Giants, who are now 2-2, will rely on younger receivers to fill the void, but no one on the roster replicates Nabers’ explosiveness.

His chemistry with new quarterback Jaxson Dart had been developing quickly, and his absence leaves a major hole in New York’s passing attack. Still, the team’s long-term outlook remains optimistic — especially if Nabers returns at full strength in 2026.