JK Dobbins suffered a foot injury during the Denver Broncos' 10-7 Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. His status for Week 11 has been up in the air, but now it sounds like he could be lost for the remainder of the season.

Reports indicate that the Broncos placed the 26-year-old running back on the IR. Additionally, it's said that Dobbins requires surgery on his foot that will effectively end his season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Broncos RB JK Dobbins will be placed on injured reserve with a foot injury that requires surgery and likely end his season, per ESPN sources. Dobbins sustained the injury on a hip-drop tackle during the Broncos' Thursday night win against the Raiders. Set to become a free agent after the year, Dobbins was fifth in the league in rushing and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Dobbins ends his season with 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his first year with the Broncos. His 77.2 yards per game average is the highest of his career, as the former second-round pick was in the midst of the best season of his career before suffering the injury.

With JK Dobbins officially out for the season, the Broncos will likely turn to rookie running back RJ Harvey to carry the workload out of the backfield. Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin could also see more opportunities with Dobbins out of the lineup.

The Broncos aim to advance to a 9-2 record on Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It's an important AFC West matchup, as Denver could further advance itself in the division while simultaneously pushing a rival further down the rankings.