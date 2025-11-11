The New York Giants’ turbulent 2025 season has claimed a major casualty. Their recent moves have left many questioning the team's logic. Following the firing of head coach Brian Daboll after yet another late-game collapse, ESPN’s Marcus Spears said he was “perplexed” that general manager Joe Schoen kept his job despite the team’s continued dysfunction. The move has ignited debate across the NFL landscape. Many have wondered why the coach was held solely responsible for a roster that has failed to deliver on expectations.

Spears, along with fellow ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, openly questioned the decision. They argued that the franchise’s failures reflect a broader leadership problem.

“The Joe Schoen thing is so perplexing to me,” Spears said. “It used to be about job security for GM and head coach when you get to this particular situation. Now that he's (Schoen) choosing the head coach, he is going to make sure it's a guy that he has the ear of, which sometimes for me is a little gray area. They need a retooling in New York. They need a change in the philosophy and mindset.”

The Giants’ 2025 campaign has been a storm from the start. At 2-8, the team sits near the bottom of the NFC. They have been undone by inconsistency, injuries, and a frustrating pattern of fourth-quarter collapses. Daboll’s dismissal came after the Giants blew a 10-point lead to the Chicago Bears in Week 10. That was their fourth such meltdown of the season.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart rushed for two touchdowns before leaving that game with a concussion. He provided flashes of hope, but the offense sputtered without him. The Giants’ defense, meanwhile, has repeatedly faltered under pressure. Persistent injury woes have only compounded their woes.

General manager Joe Schoen survived the shakeup, though. Ownership cited the “good young nucleus of talent” he’s built as a reason to retain him. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka steps in as interim head coach.

Giants owner John Mara defended Schoen, saying he remains confident in the GM’s vision and leadership as he oversees the search for Daboll’s replacement. Still, the optics are hard to ignore. Since Tom Coughlin’s exit in 2015, New York has cycled through six head coaches. However, organizational instability remains elusive.