The New York Giants are making a significant change after starting the season 1-2. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is turning to rookie Jaxson Dart to start at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. The change comes as Russell Wilson fell short in two of New York's first three games this season. Despite the shift, Malik Nabers remains as confident as ever.

The Giants' star wide receiver put together a superstar performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. However, he has a combined seven catches for 84 yards in the other two games he has played this season. Now, his season will change again with a new player leading New York's offense under center. Daboll believes in the rookie, and Nabers could benefit from him stepping in.

Despite playing on one of the league's worst teams, Nabers is one of the NFL's brightest stars. He has maintained belief in the team and his personal ability throughout the early part of his professional career. Sunday marks the fifth quarterback that Nabers has played with on the Giants. According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the receiver just wants to get the football thrown to him.

“‘They gonna find a way to get 1 the ball' – Giants WR Malik Nabers with a tremendous quote on what it’s like playing with all these different QBs throughout his young career. Had Daniel Jones, Drew Lock & Tommy DeVito last year, now Russell Wilson & Jaxson Dart this season.”

The Giants were at risk of losing Nabers and the rest of the locker room if Wilson remained the starting quarterback. With Dart in the spotlight, Daboll and his staff have a chance to reignite New York's offense. The Giants' rookie dazzled during the preseason and enters his NFL debut with a lot of hype. Regardless of how he performs, Nabers and his talent will be a great tool for him.