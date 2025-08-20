Shortly after making a bold Super Bowl prediction for his former team, New York Giants legend Eli Manning has revealed a new outlook on the team's record going into 2025.

Speaking to Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, Manning was asked for his expectations on the Giants heading into 2025. There has been a lot of turnover, including the additions of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart, but Manning still thinks they could be “very competitive” in 2025.

“The great thing about the NFL is that you can make those quick changes, and you can go from a team that wasn't winning many games to winning games with a few additions,” Manning said. “I think they helped out their defense [by adding] Abdul Carter to an already strong pass rushing team, I think [Malik] Nabers going into his second year will be better, some other receivers, and the running backs and [Tyrone] Tracy.”

The addition of Wilson is key to Manning. The two-time Super Bowl MVP described Wilson as “a veteran guy who throws the ball down the field well” and isn't “scared to make those bold decisions and bold throws down the field.”

Manning knows the NFC East will be “tough.” The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders met in the NFC Championship earlier this year. Still, he believes in his former team to get the job done.

“It's not going to be easy with the teams they're playing,” Manning conceded, “but I think they can be very competitive and win a lot of games and have a good shot to make the playoffs.”

Will Eli Manning be right about his Giants' 2025 record prediction?

Time will tell if Manning is just a homer or right about his prediction. Previously, Manning picked the Giants to overcome the Buffalo Bills once again in the Super Bowl.

“I think the Giants will make the playoffs,” said Manning. “I'm always optimistic. Obviously, this is my home team and who I root for. But I think with the free [agents] they have, the current players, I think they'll be great on defense. They have some young talent that really emerged last year. Bringing in Russell, he's going to be able to make plays and get them off to a fast start.”

The Giants are coming off a 3-14 season in 2024. They started the year on a somewhat promising note with 2-3 through five games. However, they lost 10 games in a row before beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.