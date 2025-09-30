Shortly after suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers made his first public appearance while at one of rapper NBA YoungBoy‘s concerts.

Nabers posted an image of himself with NBA YoungBoy backstage at his concert on his Instagram Stories. The rapper performed a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The second-year wideout was leaning on crutches in the picture. He was holding a signed jersey that was presumably for NBA YoungBoy.

Malik Nabers linked up with YoungBoy at his sold out show in New Jersey ONE DAY AFTER tearing his ACL 🤯 True fan. 🔥💯 (via @whyguard13) pic.twitter.com/Gd9xQsWIDl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hopefully, Nabers enjoyed the show. He was just one day removed from his injury when the concert took place, hence why he was still on crutches.

Giants receiver Malik Nabers' 2025 season cut short with torn ACL injury

During the Giants' Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team lost its top receiver. Nabers suffered a torn ACL during the second quarter of the game. He was going up for a pass from Jaxson Dart when the injury occurred.

Nabers will miss the rest of the season with his injury. Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery and be ready to go by the time the 2026 NFL season rolls around.

He only had two catches for 20 yards in the Chargers game before his injury. However, he was having a good season before that. Nabers exploded in the Giants' Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He had nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss.

It has not been an easy ride for Nabers two years into his career. He has already had several quarterbacks throw him the ball, ranging from Daniel Jones to Dart.

In his rookie season, Nabers played in 15 games and logged 1,204 yards on 109 catches. He also had seven receiving touchdowns in his rookie year. He made the Pro Bowl in his inaugural season.

Nabers was selected by the Giants with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU. He broke out in his last year at LSU, accumulating 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.