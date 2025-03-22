Although he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Saquon Barkley still feels a connection to the New York Giants. With fan-favorite Jameis Winston seemingly becoming the Giants' next starting quarterback, an old video of Barkley pointing the veteran in their direction resurfaced on social media.

The video was shot at Super Bowl LIX media day when Winston temporarily worked for FOX Sports as a digital correspondent. During Barkley's media interviews, Winston interjected to semi-jokingly ask the running back where he should sign in free agency.

“One more question Saquon,” Winston said, via Front Office Sports. “In this free agency, man, I'm a free agent. I really don't got no job. Who should sign me in free agency?”

Barkley responded with “New York” and later clarified his former team, the Giants.

— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 4, 2025

A month and a half after the clip, Winston signed with the Giants on a two-year, $8 million deal. The announcement was semi-surprising, considering all the momentum suggested New York was destined to land either Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

Though Winston is now in line to enter Giants training camp as the projected starter, that will not prevent general manager Joe Schoen from potentially adding another quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Should the team go in that direction, New York continues to be linked to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick.

James Winston joins muddled Giants' quarterback room

With one month remaining until the draft, Winston becomes the second addition to the Giants' quarterback room. He followed Tommy DeVito in signing with the team in free agency. DeVito re-upped with the team on a one-year, $1.03 million deal.

Though Winston, a former No. 1 overall pick, has several years as a starter to his name, nobody expects him to be the Giants' long-term plan. By signing him, New York leaves both Wilson and Rodgers for the Cleveland Browns to potentially sign. Should they do that, the Browns could pass on Sanders at No. 2 in the draft, leaving him for Schoen to take.

If the Giants do not take Sanders at No. 3, they could potentially hold out for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart later in the draft. New York has the No. 34 pick in its arsenal, but Dart's continuous rise now has him projected to be taken in the first round. If the Giants desire Dart, they appear to need to trade up.

Regardless of the team's future moves, Winston will have the inside track to start Week 1. Even with another rookie on the roster, Winston is the ideal type of player to serve as a bridge quarterback for an incoming rookie.