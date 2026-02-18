The New York Giants are doing everything they can to improve the team this offseason. It all started by hiring John Harbaugh at head coach, which by itself could significantly improve New York's fortunes this fall. Now the Giants need to turn their attention to upgrading the roster.

Ultimately, the goal of the offseason for the Giants should be to set Dart up for success during his sophomore season. That could get tricky on a limited budget.

The Giants currently have roughly $5.15 million in cap space heading into the offseason. That could force New York to make some tough calls, including cutting some veteran players, just to free up enough budget to add new players in free agency.

Another strategy would be letting a handful of players test free agency at the start of the new league year. That could be a smart decision, especially as it relates to a few players who no longer make sense for the Giants.

Which players have played their final games as a part of Big Blue?

Below we will explore three Giants players who New York needs to let walk in free agency this spring.

Russell Wilson no longer makes sense for the Giants

Mr. Unlimited's time may finally be up in The Big Apple.

Spotrac only gives Wilson an estimated market value of $5.7 million per season on a new deal. There are a few reasons why that figure are so low.

One reason is simply Wilson's age. He will turn 38 years old during the 2026 season and certainly is not the same player he was ever two years ago.

Another big reason could be Wilson's performance during the 2025 season in New York.

Wilson had 831 passing yards with three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a completion percentage of just 58% during the regular season. He led the Giants to an 0-3 start before being benched for Dart.

Realistically, that left a bad taste in the mouth of Giants fans everywhere. It also contributed to Brian Daboll getting fired.

Considering all of those headwinds, I would be shocked if New York reunited with Wilson this offseason.

Should the Giants extend Cor'Dale Flott?

New York faces a much more difficult decision with Flott.

Flott has been a consistent contributor for the Giants ever since joining the team in 2022. The former third-round pick has logged 35+ total tackles, five or more passed defensed, and at least one interception per season since 2023.

Spotrac lists Flott with a market value of roughly $9.5 million per season. That would put Flott in the same category as players like Kyler Gordon, Jourdan Lewis, and Keisean Nixon.

This could be a tough decision for the Giants because Flott is arguably worth that contract.

Unfortunately, Flott ended the 2025 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. He suffered the injury late in the season, which could have some teams spooked to hand him a long-term contract.

Another big unknown is what Harbaugh and his coaching staff thinks of Flott.

Personally, I think the Giants already have plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball. That would make me nervous to hand out another large contract, especially when the offense needs so much work.

Perhaps Flott could sign a one-year “prove it” contract before heading back to free agency in 2027 for a bigger payday.

Wan'Dale Robinson is about to get overpaid in free agency

Finally, there's Wan'Dale Robinson.

Robinson had a breakout season in 2025, hauling in 92 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns. It was an impressive accomplishment because Robinson had almost the same number of targets and receptions in 2024. However, he only turned that into 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This year's free agency class is quite weak at the top of the receiver market. That is, assuming Dallas doesn't let George Pickens get away.

As such, Robinson is set to cash in on a huge long-term contract.

Spotrac estimates that Robinson could command a whopping $17.6 million per season on a new contract. That would put him in line with receivers like Khalil Shakir, Jakobi Meyers, Deebo Samuel, and DeVonta Smith in terms of average salary.

If that is how much Robinson wants on a new contract, there's no way the Giants will re-sign him. But more to the point, I think it would be a mistake to hand him the bag.

There's one piece of important context to consider about Robinson's 2025 season. He received so many targets. Robinson was targeted 140 times, which ranked ninth among all NFL players.

Robinson was force fed the ball in part because Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo suffered season-ending injuries.

While he proved that he can handle a big workload, I simply cannot believe that he's in for that volume of work again in 2026. Regardless of whether he's in New York or elsewhere.

New York should let someone else overpay Robinson in free agency.