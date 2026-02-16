While he was not elected to the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, New York Giants legend Eli Manning holds an NFL record that you may not expect.

According to Pro Football Focus, Manning holds the record for the most “Big Time Throws” in a single season since PFF started. He had 70 “Big Time Throws” during the 2011 season, during which he won his second Super Bowl.

Taste it!! https://t.co/AZsSJyfVtr — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 15, 2026 Expand Tweet

Manning responded to PFF's post on X, formerly Twitter, with a simple two-word response. “Taste it!!” he wrote in response to PFF.

Other quarterbacks, like Joe Flacco (2012) and Aaron Rodgers (2010), had 55 in a season during their Super Bowl years. Tom Brady had 56 “Big Time Throws” in 2020, the year he won his seventh Super Bowl.

Drew Brees — who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2026 — has the second-most “Big Time Throws” in a single season. He had 65 in 2011.

The conversation was timely considering Matthew Stafford, who just won NFL MVP, had 58 “Big Time Throws” during his MVP-winning campaign. As noted, Brees was just announced as part of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Article Continues Below

Giants QB Eli Manning's 2011 season was magical

Manning had the best season of his career in 2011. He led the Giants to several comeback victories and a second Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

During the regular season, Manning completed 61% of his passes for 4,933 (a career-high) and passed for 29 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.

He continued his dominance into the postseason. Manning completed 65% of his passes for 1,219 yards (an NFL postseason record) and passed for nine touchdowns.

Inevitably, Manning will likely be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is a two-time Super Bowl MVP, and he was named to four Pro Bowls. However, he will have to wait until at least next year to get in.