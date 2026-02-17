The New York Giants should be one of the most exciting teams to watch this offseason. New York already got better by adding John Harbaugh at head coach. Now the Giants must turn their attention to the roster during NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. One national analyst paired New York with a dominant receiver in his latest mock draft.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released the second version of his 2026 NFL mock draft on Tuesday. Jeremiah paired the Giants with Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at the fifth overall pick.

“The Giants add another weapon for Jaxson Dart,” Jeremiah wrote. “Tate gives the offense a vertical receiver to play opposite a hopefully-healthy Malik Nabers.”

Tate is an agile, long wide receiver who has a surprising amount of polish for a 21-year-old. His combination of age, physical traits, and refined technique could make him one of the first receivers off the board in April's draft.

The addition of Tate could have New York's offense looking far more dangerous in 2026.

Tate logged 51 receptions for 875 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during the 2025 season. Those numbers may not look eye-poppingly large, but it was good enough for Tate to average 17.2 yards per reception.

New York is hoping that Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo can quickly recover from season-ending injuries suffered in 2025. Those injuries, paired with the fact that New York is set to lose Wan'Dale Robinson to free agency, should make the offense a major priority this offseason.

Even if the Giants select Tate, he could be almost all by himself with Tyrone Tracy Jr. as Jaxson Dart's primary targets to start the season.

It is important to note that Jeremiah is far from the only analyst pairing the Giants with Tate at this point in the offseason.

ESPN's Matt Miller and Mel Kiper Jr. both mocked Tate to the Giants in their latest mock drafts too.

Giants fans should keep a close eye on Tate during the NFL Scouting Combine next week.