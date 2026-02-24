The New York Giants are hoping for some big things this upcoming NFL season, from wideout Malik Nabers. Nabers tore his ACL during the 2025 season, and missed most of the campaign. The wide receiver appears to be on the mend.

“I’ve been texting with him the last couple of days and he's in a good spot, he feels good and the plan is hopefully for him to still be ready for training camp,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said at the NFL Combine, per the New York Post.

Nabers finished his 2025 season with 18 receptions for 271 yards, and two touchdowns. He last played in a September 28 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New York had another losing season in 2025, finishing the campaign with a 4-13 record. The team fired Brian Daboll as head coach, and replaced him with John Harbaugh.

Giants are hoping for big things in 2026 with John Harbaugh

Schoen says he understands how frustrated fans are, after yet another losing season. The Giants general manager is working with his new head coach to address roster needs.

“I’m still the general manger of the team and my role has not changed. I’m still tasked with leading the entire football operation,” Schoen said, per SNY TV. “We’re going to work in collaboration like most good teams do. It’s going to be a collaborative effort and everybody’s going to have their role, but there’s constant communication between Dawn, coach Harbaugh, and myself in terms of how we’re going to build the football operation and how we’re going to execute the draft, trades, free agency, contract signings, coaching staff, whatever it may be.”

Nabers is just one offensive player dealing with a tough injury. So is Cam Skattebo, who was a rookie in 2025. Schoen says he hopes both players are ready to go in 2026.

“I feel good about where those two are in their rehab,” Schoen said. “But yeah, you’re always going to want to add more explosiveness to your offense, guys who score touchdowns, wherever that comes from – running backs, receivers, tight ends, you’re always going to look for more explosive players and guys who can score touchdowns. So that will certainly be something that we look for.”

Giants fans hope their team is set for a breakout season this year.