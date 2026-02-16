There are reasons for the New York Giants to be excited about the 2026 season. But there are tough roster choices to make. Also, they have to attack free agency wisely. And here are three sneaky good free agents the Giants must sign in the 2026 offseason.

Coming off a 4-13 finish, the Giants are hoping for better health. And they’re also hoping for a giant boost from new head coach John Harbaugh.

Included in the mix is a center who could make their power running game really tough to stop.

Giants should sign C Tyler Linderbaum

There’s no doubt John Harbaugh would like to reunite with Linderbaum. But it’s not going to be cheap for any team that lands him, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The recent rookie extensions of Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (four-year, $72 million) and Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (four-year, $68 million) will be the likely starting point for any team looking to acquire Linderbaum,” Mason Cameron wrote. “Given the need for quality blocking on the interior for many franchises, Linderbaum could quickly jump to the top of the list, becoming the highest-paid center in the NFL.

“Across his four seasons, Linderbaum has proven to be one of the NFL’s premier run blockers on the interior, earning above a 78.0 PFF run-blocking grade in each season. Over that span, he’s proven to be elite regardless of scheme ranking in the 85th percentile or better in both gap and zone concepts.”

Of course, there’s a chance Linderbaum gets wrapped up by the Ravens. And there’s at least still hope in Ravens land that it happens, according to BaltimoreRavens.com.

“I can't love the possibility of Baltimore starting next season without Tyler Linderbaum,” Clifton Brown wrote. “You can't re-sign everyone in free agency, but losing a Pro Bowl center would add uncertainty to the offensive line. The Ravens re-signed Ronnie Stanley last year. Finding a way to keep Linderbaum would be huge.”

Giants need to reel in CB Jaylen Watson

If Watson leaves Kansas City, the Giants should be the ones to offer him a ride out of town. The addition would be a huge boost to a defense that didn’t live up to expectations from front to back in 2025.

And it’s time for Watson to get paid after totaling two interceptions, six passes defended, and 64 tackles in 15 games this season. Also, he had the ratings, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Watson has been one of the most consistent performers in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, earning a 68.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons, Cameron wrote. “Over that span, he notched a 74.9 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback, placing him in the 85th percentile.

“Watson brings high-percentile length at cornerback to make him an enticing option this free agency cycle. At $12.5 million annually, Watson’s projected value would be in line with Brandon Stephens’ three-year, $36 million deal last offseason with the Jets.”

Whether Watson leaves the Chiefs remains to be seen. He certainly didn’t burn bridges, according to his post on Instagram via Sports Illustrated.

“Dear CHIEFS KINGDOM, If this is the last ride, I truly thank you for all the passion and support you’ve showed over the past 4 years,” Watson wrote on Instagram. “The best 4 years of my life. From a 7th round draft pick out of Augusta, Ga. I felt welcomed since the first day I walked in the building. Never in a million years I could’ve imagined being a 2x Sb champ. To playing in Arrowhead in front of the best fans in the world. Through the good years and bad, you guys were always there, 100 degrees or -30.

“To all my teammates that became brothers, thank you for showing us young bulls the way to come in and be a real professional. So many memories will forever be embedded, and I will cherish those moments forever, thank you CHIEFS KINGDOM.”

DT D.J. Reader would be a nice addition for Giants

The Giants seem solid at the edges, but they could use some help in the middle. Reader is a 10-year veteran with no Pro Bowls on his resume. But he is solid against the run.

The Giants finished No. 31 in the NFL last season with 2,470 rushing yards allowed. In 2024, they landed at No. 27. Yes, it’s a place of need. And Reader could make a significant difference.

One of the best things about Reader is his versatility. He has played in both the B-gap and at true nose tackle in his career. Also, he can play over the tackle. The Giants would have many options.

If the Giants can amp up their run defense and get second-year progress from Jaxson Dart, the 2026 season could produce a playoff threat.