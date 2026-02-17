When the New York Giants announced the signing of Jameis Winston last year, it came without much fanfare but with plenty of intrigue, as many were curious if he could still perform.

Winston was brought in on a modest two-year contract to provide experience and shore up the Giants' quarterback room. But as the season went along, the 32-year-old veteran found his role increase, especially when Jaxson Dart went down with a concussion.

Winston also leaped over Russell Wilson in the depth chart, providing big plays, flashes of elite talent, and, really, just overall good vibes.

Some might think that Winston is nearing retirement. That, however, is not yet part of the plan, according to him.

“I would love to play 12 more years. I'm gonna be on 12 this year,” said Winston on “Pardon My Take.”

“In terms of my arm, it's just, I'm blessed. I'm really grateful.”

Jameis wants to retire In 12 more years pic.twitter.com/QHW768PZAy — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

For comparison, NFL legend Tom Brady played 23 seasons before retiring.

Winston's first year with the Giants was a confidence-booster. The fun-loving signal-caller proved that he can still compete with younger counterparts.

As he has done in his other stops, Winston immediately endeared himself to fans in the Big Apple with his cheery personality. Some even joked that Winston should suit up for every team in the NFL in a single season.

In three appearances for the Giants, he logged 567 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He had an 82.1 passer rating.

Winston's presence in New York is not strictly about gaudy numbers. Teammates have highlighted his positive influence, helping the Giants build a recharged culture.