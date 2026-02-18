Despite not being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second year in a row, New York Giants legend Eli Manning isn't worried about getting into Canton.

Manning was recently interviewed by Jon Gruden. The topic of Manning's latest Hall of Fame snub came up, and like a true professional, he handled it with grace. He conceded that Bill Belichick should have gotten in, but he's more open-minded talking about himself.

“For me, coach, I think it's one of those deals — it doesn't keep me up at night; I'm not gonna be bitter at it, I'm not bitter at the game of football. I loved my teammates, I loved the relationships, the friendships, the championships, the parades. When I think about football, I think about touchdowns and my buddies and wins and plane rides home.”

Eli Manning isn't losing any sleep over not being in the Hall of Fame.

Ultimately, Manning is just remembering the positives. He has forgotten all of the negatives and the ups and downs of his career and looks back fondly on his career.

“I don't think about the interceptions, I don't think about the bad stuff. I think about the positive things,” Manning said. “If I ever get in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I'll take it as a positive, and I'm not gonna think about the years I had to wait to get in.”

Why isn't Eli Manning in the Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame election process is subjective. Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion (and MVP of those games).

Reports surfaced that Manning wasn't close to being elected in his second year of eligibility. He did make the list of 15 finalists, but he allegedly didn't make the final 10.

Manning had a regular season win-loss record of 117-117. So, while not a dominant regular season quarterback, he came through when it mattered most in the playoffs.