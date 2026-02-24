The New York Giants’ transition into the John Harbaugh era was a narrow escape from total collapse. According to NFL Insider Ian O'Connor, the agreement nearly fell apart just days after a verbal commitment in mid-January, with Harbaugh’s representatives even making back-channel calls to the Tennessee Titans as a backup plan.

The deal was only salvaged on Saturday, January 17th, when owner John Mara made a historic organizational shift, allowing Harbaugh to report directly to ownership rather than through the traditional front-office hierarchy.

Despite the shift in reporting lines, General Manager Joe Schoen is standing firm regarding his status within the building.

According to Jordan Raanan on X, Schoen emphasized that he is still the general manager and that his role has not changed.

Joe Schoen: "I'm still the general manager of the team and my role has not changed."#Giants pic.twitter.com/ONEUddHKJl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 24, 2026

He expressed that his collaboration with Harbaugh has been excellent so far, noting that having a talent like Jaxson Dart at quarterback provides the organization with significant flexibility when it comes to managing the rest of the personnel.

Article Continues Below

Schoen’s defiant take suggests that while the chain of command has evolved, he remains a central figure in shaping the roster for the 2026 season.

Harbaugh has wasted no time asserting his vision, assembling a staff he believes can reach historic heights.

He recently offered a glowing endorsement of new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, stating he expects Nagy to be the best to ever coach the game.

Alongside Nagy, the Giants added former Titans head coach Brian Callahan to mentor Dart, a move following a hiring process where Harbaugh reportedly made hundreds of calls to find the right fits. With a direct line to ownership and a retooled staff, the Giants are banking on this new structure to restore the franchise to its former glory.