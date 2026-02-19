Former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Antrel Rolle is not happy that his former teammate, New York Giants icon Eli Manning, and legendary head coach Bill Belichick were snubbed from the Hall of Fame.

Speaking to Hard Rock Bet, Rolle claimed that both Manning and Belichick's Hall of Fame snubs were “absurd,” and he is dumbfounded by the decision.

“When you talk about Eli Manning, you’re talking about a guy who beat the greatest quarterback ever, Tom Brady, twice in the Super Bowl. That speaks volumes,” Rolle said. “He had a great career. He can lead his team, and he doesn’t fold under pressure. How did he get snubbed twice? It baffles me.”

As for Belichick, Rolle called him the “best to ever coach in the NFL,” and he doesn't think anyone will surpass him “anytime soon” — not even Andy Reid.

Ultimately, Rolle knows the process is “subjective,” but Rolle would've voted Manning and Belichick in as first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Giants legend Eli Manning and Bill Belichick were snubbed from the 2026 Hall of Fame class

It's unknown why Manning and Belichick were snubbed this year. As Rolle noted, it's a “subjective” process, and only voters know why they didn't select them.

For Manning, this was his second year in a row that he was snubbed. He was named a finalist this year, but he didn't make the final round of nominations. He is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and beat Belichick's New England Patriots in the two Super Bowls. Manning is also a four-time Pro Bowler.

Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the Patriots. He also won two as an assistant coach. Currently, Belichick is the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Manning recently gave his thoughts on Belichick's “shocking” snub. He called Belichick one of the best to do it, and lauded his “incredible” Hall of Fame-worthy career.

“You have one of – if not maybe the greatest coach of all time — and what he built there in New England, and the amount of Super Bowls they went to, and AFC Championships, let alone just the amount that they won, it was incredible,” Manning raved. “I can't imagine a more deserving coach to make it in the Hall of Fame than him.”