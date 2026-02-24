As the NFL Scouting Combine unfolds, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh offered insight into the team’s approach to free agency, including the potential return of wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Harbaugh addressed the status of several pending free agents while speaking this week, acknowledging interest in retaining key contributors but emphasizing financial considerations. Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports shared Harbaugh’s comments Tuesday on X.

“Giants coach John Harbaugh on free agents WR WanDale Robinson, RT Jermaine Eluemanor, and CB Cor’Dale Flott:

‘I saw guys we want back. Now do we have the wherewithal to bring them back and is it a good use of resources? That’s the next past of the conversation.’”

Harbaugh’s remarks suggest the organization values continuity but will weigh roster construction and salary cap flexibility before making decisions.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 finish in the 2025 season, a year that featured incremental offensive progress but continued inconsistency. With Harbaugh entering his first full offseason at the helm, roster decisions carry added significance as the franchise attempts to take a step forward.

Wan’Dale Robinson headlines Giants’ key free agent decisions

Article Continues Below

Robinson, 25, is coming off his most productive season. In his fourth NFL campaign, he posted career highs with 92 receptions and 1,014 receiving yards on 140 targets. He averaged a career-best 11 yards per reception and added four touchdowns across 16 games. Robinson recorded one fumble during the season.

His emergence as a reliable target provided stability within the passing attack and positioned him as one of the team’s top offensive playmakers.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, 24, also developed into a steady contributor in 2025. He totaled 38 tackles — 27 solo and 11 assisted — while forcing one fumble. Flott intercepted one pass, returning it 68 yards, and finished with a career-high 11 passes defended over 14 games. He also registered two stuffs for six yards.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was also included in Harbaugh’s comments as the Giants evaluate options along the offensive line.

With the combine serving as a backdrop for leaguewide roster planning, the Giants appear to be balancing continuity with financial flexibility as Harbaugh and the front office determine which core pieces fit into the next phase of the organization’s rebuild.