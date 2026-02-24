After one of the co-owners of the New York Giants, Steve Tisch, was named in the Jeffrey Epstein files, the team's general manager, Joe Schoen, was asked about it at the NFL Combine.

While speaking to reporters, Schoen was asked about Tisch being linked to the Epstein files. He referred everyone to the statement released by Tisch.

Giants GM Joe Schoen asked about Steve Tisch being named in Epstein files. He defers to Tisch statement: “I’m not going to comment any more on that.” pic.twitter.com/gsXJw34bor — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) February 24, 2026

“Steve released a statement a few weeks ago about the regret, so I'm just gonna leave it at that,” Schoen said. “I'm not going to comment any more on that.”

Currently, Schoen is in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 2026 NFL Combine. The annual event is once again being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Giants owner Steve Tisch's ties to the Jeffrey Epstein files

Tisch was named several times in recent releases of the Epstein files. Their relationship dates back years, and Epstein connected Tisch with women (mostly aspiring actresses).

He would make advances on the women. Some would deny these advances. In one particular case, Epstein berated a woman for doing so.

After the allegations arose, Tisch released a statement. He claimed to have had a “brief association” with Epstein. The wave of files released suggested that their relationship was deeper than that.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch's statement read. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

Unfortunately, Tisch was not the only owner of an NFL team named in the Epstein files. Josh Harris, who owns the Washington Commanders and is a co-owner/managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, was also named.