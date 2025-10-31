The 2025 New York Giants season seems to have taken a massive turn after they switched quarterbacks from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart. They are buyers at the NFL trade deadline and do not intend to gut some of their roster in exchange for that. Kayvon Thibodeaux was one of the players expected to be on the chopping block, but now he will likely stay in New York.

Bleacher Report NFL Insider James Palmer reported on the “NFL Insider Notebook” that the Giants are not looking to move Kayvon Thibodeaux by the trade deadline and that he is also happy in New York. Instead, the Giants are hunting for receivers to help Jaxson Dart and someone to bring in next to Malik Nabers.

Palmer said, “Kayvon Thibodeaux updates. He’s not going anywhere. He certainly is. That was confirmed to me again this past evening.”

The bad news for the Giants is that injuries have started piling up on the offensive side of the ball. It began with Malik Nabers tearing his ACL, but it has now gone to Cam Skattebo, who dislocated his ankle after a great start to his NFL career.

One option that could be on the table for the Giants is Jaylen Waddle. The Miami Dolphins have taken a nosedive this season and have continued to struggle. With the trade deadline coming up, all eyes are on Miami and whether they will look to start unloading their talent and start over.

As for Thibodeaux, it makes no sense for the Giants to try to trade him. The trio of Brian Burns, Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter is the nucleus of a pass rush for which every team in the NFL has to plan extensively. The fact that the Burns and Thibodeaux have become as well-rounded as they have allows the team to use Abdul Carter in various ways.

We also wrote a piece about the update, in which NFL Network Insider clarified that the Giants were not looking to move Thibodeaux.

Having talented depth at a premium position suits a team trying to become a contender. The Giants' nucleus up front gives offenses nightmares to plan for because any of those three players would be great on their own, but with all three together, it allows them to pin their ears back and dominate more.