The New York Giants lost to the San Francisco 49ers 34-24 on Sunday, falling to 2-7. While Jaxson Dart continued the stellar start to his career, he got no help from the other side of the ball. Once again, Big Blue's defense allowed the opposing offense to dominate the game and never gave the rookie a chance. That led to Giants head coach Brian Daboll being asked about the job security of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Brian Daboll was asked if the Giants need to consider a change in defensive playcaller given the defense's struggles: "None of us did a good enough job. That starts with me. We'll continue to work at it." pic.twitter.com/L4l3KV6bQQ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Giants allowed 33 points to the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter in Week 7, snatching defeat from the jaws of a sure victory. Then, Saquon Barkley ran wild over them in Week 8 in the Philadelphia Eagles' win. Some were thinking that Christian McCaffrey's big day could be the last straw for Bowen. While Daboll did not confirm that, he certainly did not deny it.

Bowen is in his second season as the Giants' defensive coordinator. Coming into Week 9, New York was 26th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed this season. In his first year calling plays, they ranked 21st in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed.

The Giants finally have some juice on offense, even with Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo out for the season. But Dart cannot get the offense moving quickly enough to outpace the opposing team every week. That is not the fault of the rookie quarterback, but the fault of a defense full of promising players not living up to their potential.

The Giants hit the road in Week 10 to face the Chicago Bears, who are 5-3 coming off of a thrilling comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals.