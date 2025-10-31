As promised, legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning‘s son has dressed up as rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart for Halloween.

Manning took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a picture of his son Charlie's costume. Charlie had a Dart jersey on and his iconic white sleeves. The costume was complete with Dart's signature necklace that he wears on gamedays, and his headband.

Charlie said he wanted to dress up as his favorite @Giants quarterback ever for Halloween… guess he got his wish. pic.twitter.com/oQXmuIMncv — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Charlie said he wanted to dress up as his favorite [Giants] quarterback ever for Halloween… guess he got his wish,” Manning joked.

What does Giants QB Jaxson Dart think of Eli Manning's son being him for Halloween?

Reporters asked Dart about Manning's son dressing up as him for Halloween. The rookie quarterback seemed flattered, calling it awesome.

“I think it's awesome,” Dart said. “I've met Charlie a few times, obviously, [I've] been around Eli a lot, and I think that maybe, like he said, he's a little disappointed it wasn't him, but it's just a cool relationship, and I think it's awesome.”

Dart seemed excited for his first Halloween in the New York area. He said, “I love Halloween,” while talking about having candy ready to hand out to trick-or-treaters.

The Giants are gearing up for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. They are coming off back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.

They blew the Broncos game after being up 19-0 going into the fourth quarter. The following week, they were blown out by the Eagles, two weeks after they did the same to them.

Now, the 2-6 Giants are hoping to stop the bleeding against the 49ers. They will then face the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions in the following weeks.

So far, Dart has thrown 984 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns.