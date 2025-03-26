The New York Giants have made another decision at quarterback, signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal. Just a week ago, the Giants signed Jameis Winston, and though this may raise a lot of questions, the plan that the Giants have may be really simple but also complex, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Simply put, if they aren’t going to spend $35 million, or whatever it might cost to bring in Aaron Rodgers, then this is the next best plan,” Breer wrote. “The Giants are raising their floor and building in options at the position. Russell Wilson isn’t what he was, but is better than what the team was putting out there last year. It’s possible Jameis Winston winds up being a better option, and it’s O.K. if he is.

“The Giants’ plan, as I understand it, is simply to play the best player at the position. Wilson is the likely starter. But it might be Winston. It also might wind up being the third pick. But with the backstops they’ve given themselves in Wilson and Winston, they don’t have to force a quarterback at pick No. 3— with five of the top 105 picks, they could also take a Jaxson Dart or a Quinn Ewers later on.”

The Giants signing both Wilson and Winston gives them options for what they can do in the draft, and that's the biggest takeaway from the moves.

Who should start at quarterback for the Giants?

Wilson has been a starting quarterback for his entire career, and it doesn't look like it will stop here. Though there may be a quarterback battle during training camp, there will be a lot of people who think Wilson will win the job outright. Winston has been a backup for the past several years but he's had the chance to come in and start in those situations as well. He's shown that he's still capable of leading a team and getting wins as a starter.

There's also a chance that the Giants could draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, and it most likely will be Shedeur Sanders if Cam Ward is gone. Sanders would be able to learn from two veteran quarterbacks who have won so many games in their career, and even a championship. It could be a great destination for Sanders, but it would be uncertain when he'd actually start, especially since he'll probably be the QB3 on the depth chart.