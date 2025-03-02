The New York Giants have the 3rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a desperate need to find their starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season. It's possible, if not likely, that the G-Men will use that 3rd pick on either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, assuming that both (or either) is available for the taking. However, according to a recent ESPN report, it sounds like there is a world where New York doesn't select either one of these top two quarterback prospects, even if one or both are still on the board when they're on the clock.

“While the Giants have done extensive work on the quarterbacks at the top of the draft, there are still people in their building who wouldn't mind staying at No. 3 and picking either Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter,” writes ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Given the discourse surrounding the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, this isn't as surprising as it would seem at face value. Ward and Sanders aren't viewed as can't-miss prospects in the way that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye were last year. Additionally, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter have both been assigned ‘generational' tags coming out of the 2024 college football season season.

But if the Draft breaks the right way and the Giants do decide that Hunter or Carter will be their guy, it still leaves fans in the New York metropolitan area to wonder who will be under center in 2025. That may be a question that ends up being answered before April.

“The Giants will be looking at all options at quarterback. They haven't narrowed their focus yet, but expect them to gauge the market of all available QBs,” says NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “Russell Wilson considers the Giants a potential option for him, should he fail to re-sign with Pittsburgh. And yes, the Rodgers possibility is out there. But some around the league are skeptical. I'm putting this in the ‘we will see' category.”

Aaron Rodgers? Russell Wilson? Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins? Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward? The Giants certainly do have plenty of options.