Living in New York City and New Jersey is not cheap, as Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is learning amidst his search for a penthouse near the Big Apple.

Dart did a collaboration with Overtime SZN, where he searched for apartments. He started in Short Hills, New Jersey. Eventually, he made his way across the Hudson to go shopping before seeing other penthouses.

One of them featured a luxurious common area that Dart wanted to purchase. His sales consultant said it was not available, and it would cost “over” $10 million if it were.

The rookie's real estate agent quipped that that may be a “second contract” purchase, which prompted a confident Dart to make a promise. “Just watch. Just watch me,” he said. “Watch when I buy this s**t.'”

We will see if that happens. If Dart's career takes off, that is a real possibility. He got his career started on the right foot, as he threw 154 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's rookie contract

Article Continues Below

After being selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart signed a four-year contract worth around $17 million with the Giants.

So, while he is aiming high to buy the apartment complex's common area, he may have to wait, as his real estate agent said. Never say never.

The Giants traded up to select Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft. They previously selected Abdul Carter out of Penn State earlier in the draft.

He started his collegiate career at USC in 2021. However, he only played in six games during his freshman year. He then transferred to Ole Miss, immediately taking the reins as the starting quarterback.

In 46 games with the Rebels, Dart threw over 10,00 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He also added over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Dart is currently battling for the backup quarterback position on the Giants' depth chart. He is behind Russell Wilson, who signed with Big Blue during the offseason. Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito are vying for the backup spot. All three scored touchdowns in the Giants' first preseason game against the Bills.