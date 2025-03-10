On Monday at noon, the NFL's ‘legal tampering period' opens, meaning free agency, for all intents and purposes, is officially under way. One of the biggest dominoes that has yet to fall is 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who even after a tumultuous two-year stint with the New York Jets that included a torn achilles, a fired head coach, countless controversial appearances on the Pat McAfee Show and a 6-12 record as a starter, remains something of a hot commodity this offseason.

Virtually every team with a quarterback opening has at one point been mentioned as a possible Aaron Rodgers suitor, but now it seems as if the race for Rodgers has come down to three teams — the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. Reading the tea leaves, it appears as if of those three teams that are angling to sign the four-time league MVP, it's the Giants who have the most invested in his decision.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants are currently playing a waiting game to see if Aaron Rodgers will ultimately decide to remain in New York, only making the move from the AFC to the NFC.

“As of Sunday evening, the Giants were waiting on Aaron Rodgers, per sources. He was assessing all his options with the negotiating window set to open today at noon,” Raanan said via X. “Rodgers is expected to talk with the Seahawks and the Steelers are also an option.”

Regardless of what you feel Rodgers has left in the tank, it stands to reason that the Giants would be the most desperate to sign him. Even with consistent calls for the job of Mike Tomlin coming out of Pittsburgh, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's jobs are very much on the line during the 2025 season. As the saying goes, desperate times do call for desperate measures, and in 2025, hitching your wagon to Aaron Rodgers is a move that screams ‘desperation.'