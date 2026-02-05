While the New York Jets are forced to watch their former quarterback line up for this year’s Super Bowl, they have their eyes on a future fix at the position. But they must get their roster in order. And here are three Jets cut candidates entering the 2026 offseason.

A miserable season saw the Jets finish with a record of 3-14. They lost their first seven games, won twice, and faded down the stretch. Still, the Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, so help is coming.

But how do they make things tidy for free agents?

Jets should part ways with QB Justin Fields

It simply didn’t work in New York for Fields. He started nine games with a record of 2-7. Fields completed an admirable 62.7% of his passes, but threw for only 1,259 yards. He had seven touchdown passes and one interception. On the ground, he scored four times.

After such a sour season, the Jets don’t need Fields hanging around to make problems for whoever their future quarterback will be. So it looks like he will be out, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with $10 million guaranteed in 2026,” Patrick McAvoy said. “After being benched and ending the season on the Injured Reserve, it would be somewhat surprising to see him back in New York in 2026.”

The biggest reason Fields struggles in the NFL is that he holds the ball too long. Still, that’s something head coach Aaron Glenn defended during the season, according to ESPN.

“I know that's a huge topic that everyone talks about, but there's a lot that goes into that,” Glenn said of the release time. “When you look at the time he gets the ball out, some of those have been his best games. When he's holding the ball three seconds or whatnot. That's who he is.

“I'm not sitting here saying that there aren't some times when he needs to get the ball out. He knows that. He articulated that to you guys. We're going to continue to work on that as much as we can.”

What do Jets have if they cut Justin Fields?

Tyrod Taylor remains a stop-gap guy. True, he’s a 15-year veteran. But he could offer support for the backup position and would not be a specter of replacement hovering over a young quarterback that Fields would carry.

The writing is on the wall, according to CBS Sports.

“Fields' preseason struggles were dismissed instead of being seen as a warning sign after he played well against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season opener,” Joel Corry wrote. “It was downhill for the 2021 first-round pick after the Steelers game. Fields had a dubious distinction in a Week 6 loss to the Broncos. He was sacked nine times in producing a franchise-worst minus-10 net passing yards. Fields was benched nine games into the season.”

Jets should cut Brady Cook

Certainly, Cook isn’t the answer. He started four games and looked awful, tossing two touchdown passes with seven interceptions. Every game produced under 200 yards passing. And he produced almost zero run threat.

However, the 24-year-old Cook said he felt he was growing, according to newyorkjets.com.

“I've learned a lot from a quarterback perspective, from a leader perspective, being on this team and in starting games for the first time,” Cook said before the Jets’ Week 18 game. “And you know, I've learned that it is still football, it's still the game that we've played our entire life. It's a kids' game.

“It's a complicated one, (and) it's imperfect. But it's the game we love. And you still got to have fun doing it.”

Cook said he has gotten the surprises out of the way.

“I think the biggest thing is probably just the speed and the way guys close space,” Cook said. “And really, how the defense attacks the ball in the run game, in the pass game, that is definitely impressive how defenses have attacked the ball. Those are kind of some of the biggest takeaways I'd say.”

But the free-agent signee just doesn’t move the needle. The Jets should move on and find a different young quarterback for their No. 3 role.

DT Harrison Phillips might be on the way out

It’s not a matter of availability. Phillips started 17 games for the fourth straight season. The previous three were with the Vikings.

The problem is production. Phillips had his lowest sack total since becoming a full-time starter. He only recorded half a sack. Furthermore, he had only one quarterback hit. That was his worst since 2019 with the Bills. And his tackle total showed lackluster as well.

Of course, he played for a bad defense. That made things more difficult. But he may be better suited to be a situational player at this stage in his career, for a team with a better defense.